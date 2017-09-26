ONE can't help but wonder how the Americans who put Donald Trump in the White House are feeling about that decision.

Are there niggles of doubt about his ability to lead the most powerful nation in the world? Are they still convinced he's the one to trust with the safety and future of that country and indeed, humanity?

What motivated people to vote for him? Anger? Paranoia? Gullibility? Ignorance? This mystery will keep political and social analysts busy for decades.

Here in Australia we love to criticise our civic leaders. Indeed, for better or worse, keeping the bastards honest and having a go at tall poppies is a national sport.

By comparison though we surely don't have much to complain about.

It is genuinely hard to know whether to be terrified or entertained by the comical exchange of rhetoric and sabre rattling between the "Dotard” and the "Madman”. Enjoying the show, however, could come at great cost.

The Los Angeles Times asks today if the Republicans are ready to expel Trump from the Whitehouse before he starts a nuclear war.

"What will you say to your spouses, children and friends when they ask you why you did not attempt to stop Trump?” it editorialises.

Yes indeed. It's all fun and games until someone starts the apocalypse. Perhaps our council acted hastily in cementing in that old bomb shelter in Mary St.