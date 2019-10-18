ALL CLASS: 13 tattoos in the running for Gympie's worst ink

Sam Gamble: "Henry Hamilton takes the cake any day of the week with this horrendous back piece."

WHETHER it was drunken mistake, a desperate act to fit in or simply a bit of fun with no regrets..."terrible tattoos" are here to stay.

We asked readers on The Gympie Times Facebook site to nominate the worst tattoo in the Gympie region - and they did not disappoint.

From a distasteful back one showing a woman's backside to carelessly constructed stick figures - nominators delighted in dobbing in relatives and friends.

The results are a gallery of 13 "terrible tattoos", which you can see below:

Now we need your help to choose the region's worst ink out of the finalists, by casting your vote in the poll below:

Voting closes today at midday tomorrow (Saturday), so get in quickly if you are passionate about putting a crown on Gympie's worst tattoo.

The results will be published online today and in the print edition of Tuesday's The Gympie Times.