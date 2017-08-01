All about community

MEDAL WINNERS: Gympie Special School students competing in the Special Olympics Soccer State Games on August 22, 2004. The Gympie Juniors got the gold medal that day, the Gympie Development team got a silver and the Gympie Seniors took home a bronze.

THE history of the Gympie Special School stretches back almost 50 years but the school is more about the people than the buildings - but then it always has been.

Opening on January 1, 1972, the school was designed to help students with intellectual disabilities learn the skills necessary for them to gain independence and learn valuable life-skills.

A lot of the history centres around the sporting and physical achievements with students participating in a wide variety of events promoting inclusion and good sportsmanship and working either independently or as part of a team.

Students participate in all kinds of different activities, including having the first team anywhere in Australia to compete in a dragon boat regatta (in the mid 1990s).

"It's the first time a disabled team has paddled in a dragon boat regatta, as far as we know, anywhere in Australia or probably the world,” Graeme Leigh, Cooloola Dragon Boat Club secretary, was reported as saying at the time.

For 22 of the school's 45 years, Barry Tarlinton was the school principal.

"When I first came there was a lot that needed to be done - the facilities required a fair bit of work and, being a small school, P&C committee (members) rolled up their sleeves and helped build covered eating areas, put in play equipment and installed air-conditioning in every classroom,” Mr Tarlinton said in June this year, when he officially retired.

"We have kids who are totally dependent and some totally independent, but the base entry point is intellectual disability. The good thing about it is that our older kids have empathy for the younger ones and mentor and support the younger kids.”

He also spoke of the long-standing relationship with Quota, Lions, the Gympie and District Eisteddfod committee and other groups and individuals, including the late Clyde Kunst who was instrumental in getting an all-weather area up and running for the students in 2002. The area became known as Clyde's Corner in his honour.

Over the years groups like Variety Queensland have donated buses and thousands of dollars for musical instruments, while Apex, through the Gympie Music Muster, has also donated money to the school for equipment and improvements.

"Our ethos is based on moving forward, learning together - and that's our attitude as well as our motto. We all learn from each other - teachers, staff, students and the community.”