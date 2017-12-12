Alice's perfect little world

TALENT: Gympie singer-songwriter Alice Benfer has been nominated for a Tamworth Songwriters' Association award for her song Perfect Little World.

WHAT started of as a simple musical experimentation has elevated Gympie singer-songwriter Alice Benfer up the ranks of Australia's most promising talents.

Despite her new song Perfect Little World yet to be being formally recorded, it has been nominated as a semi finalist for the 2018 Tamworth Songwriters' Association National Country Song Writing Competition.

Fresh from her Legends and Locals Tour with Golden Guitar winner Sara Storer, Ms Benfer has been busy recording original ballads for a potential and long awaited album next year.

She said the concept for Perfect Little World came to her easily.

"I try to enter my songs in song writing competitions when I can. "Especially the ones that have not been recorded yet,” Ms Benfer said.

"I just wrote it about wanting to be carefree and youthful.

"When things are going right you don't want to wake up to reality.

Ms Benfer's work is familiar to the Tamworth Songwriters' Association judges.

Her collaboration with Garth Porter, Cowgirl Rockin, was nominated for an award in the Song Writer's Salute category this year.

The 24-year-old is hoping Perfect Little World can share in the same success.

"It is just nice to be recognised when you put in a lot of hard work behind the scenes,” Ms Benfer said.

"It is really good to get your original songs heard.

"The last album was successful and I co-wrote a few songs with Garth Porter.

"I have mainly been writing by myself, but I am open to writing with other artists in the future,” she said.