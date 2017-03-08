Ali-Jak heads west in big step for CPM Engineering

SMALL INVENTION: Jason McPherson, Federal Small Business Minister Michael McCormack and Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien in front of the Ali-Jak.

ONE small business in Gympie is taking a large step forward, with a revolutionary water-cleansing machine about to make its first commercial impact.

CPM Engineering owner Jason McPherson spent five years developing the Ali-Jak, and he is thrilled to see it head to a Chinchilla mine to make its debut on what was already an important day.

"It's my birthday Monday, I couldn't have jagged it any better.”

Developed with the help of research and development grants from the Federal government, the Ali-Jak (named after Mr McPherson's children Alice and Jack) distils drinking-quality water and other mineral reserves from the waste of major industries.

So far the Ali-Jak has been trialled waste including sewerage water, run-of from timber mills, leachate from council dumps and coal-seam gas mining.

Mr McPherson said the result, which have all been analysed by an independent and approved third party agency, have been stellar.

The Ali-Jak. Scott Kovacevic

"We've had a 100% strike rate so far and we've tried 17 different waste groups.”

Loaded through several stages, the process has proven effective at stripping contaminates from liquid waste.

More surprising, he said, is they are now finding uses for the minerals like coal and salt which are removed.

Federal Minister for Small Business Michael McCormack said the Ali-Jak was a fantastic example of the ingenuity which small can grow from small business investment.

"It surprises me in one sense, but it doesn't in another because I know how clever people are in Australia.

"This is additionally special because it's creating an environment solution people have been calling out for for years.”

Visiting Gympie as the second stop of a national trip to meet with small business owners, Mr McCormack said he believed it was important for governments to show their support and help them manage costs.

"We know that small businesses will re-invest the money into their own enterprises.

"They will hire more people.”

Jason McPherson with water in varying states (from left to right) through the Ali-Jak process. Scott Kovacevic

Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien agreed, adding it was incumbent for governments to understand their role in helping businesses like CMP Engineering thrive.

"Regional areas like Gympie's where we have got an unemployment problem, the solution to that is small business,” he said.

"It's stimulating small business, it's Government assisting small business where we can but getting out of the way.”

Mr O'Brien said the Ali-Jak was a perfect example of what small business can achieve when given the support they need.

"From my point of view this ticks so many boxes,” he said.

"Environmentally, this will support an area that is, to be honest, it is struggling in terms of environmental aspects.

"This creates clean water and hard solids out of a by-product, so that's a problem solved.”

Excited and optimistic about where the Ali-Jak can go after its first commercial run at Chinchilla, Mr McPherson said his real dream was to ultimately use the machine to help fight poverty.

"Ideally for us will be when I get to sit in a third world environment where I can give dried fertiliser to grow food, water that's fit to drink and grow vegetables,” Mr McPherson said.

"That's what I was put on the earth for, to get to that stage and I'm not stopping until I get there.”