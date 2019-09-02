Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

ALERT: Southside residents warned to watch moving bushfire

Frances Klein
by
2nd Sep 2019 3:44 PM

SOUTHSIDE residents are advised to keep up to date on a bushfire that is travelling from Roselea Avenue towards Eel Creek Road.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises residents to keep up to date and decide what actions to take if the situation changes.

"People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality," QFES warns.

"Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat."

MORE DETAILS HERE

alert emergency fire crew gympie fire qfes smoke southside
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Former principal’s child sex abuse trial begins

    premium_icon Former principal’s child sex abuse trial begins

    Crime A former Sunshine Coast principal will today stand trial on 15 sexual offences alleged to have started when the complainant was aged under 16.

    UPDATE: Southside bushfire heads towards major region road

    premium_icon UPDATE: Southside bushfire heads towards major region road

    News Smoke is affecting the area, residents should close windows

    • 2nd Sep 2019 2:57 PM
    REVEALED: Gympie region's newest skate park just opened

    premium_icon REVEALED: Gympie region's newest skate park just opened

    News Much-awaited skate park brings joy to hundreds at weekend