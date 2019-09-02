ALERT: Southside residents warned to watch moving bushfire

SOUTHSIDE residents are advised to keep up to date on a bushfire that is travelling from Roselea Avenue towards Eel Creek Road.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises residents to keep up to date and decide what actions to take if the situation changes.

"People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality," QFES warns.

"Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat."

