Alert issued as Goomeri's bores run dry

Goomeri residents are being urged to turn off their taps and conserve water after at least one of the towns bores ran dry.

THIS year's parched August has taken a turn for the worse at Goomeri with at least one of its bores running and dry and water now needing to be trucked in to keep the town afloat.

Residents were notified of the issue in an "conserve water alert” leaflet delivered by Gympie Regional Council on Thursday.

It urged residents to "minimise water use” because of a problem with the bores.

Water is being trucked into Goomeri.

This was "impacting on the raw water supply and the operations of the Goomeri Water Treatment Plant”, the flyer said.

"Gympie Regional Council crews are currently working to remedy this problem.”

It urges residents to conserve so "the current storage levels in the reservoirs can continue to supply the Goomeri area if repairs take longer than expected”.

Water is now being trucked into the Goomeri region to help manage the problem.

Low water pressure and low levels of supply may also be experienced, it said.

Division 6 councillor Hilary Smerdon, who holds the council's water portfolio, said he hoped the problem will be fixed within the week.

"I encourage people to try and conserve as much as they can,” he said.

And when it is fixed, Cr Smerdon said residents shpould be better off.

"The quality of water should be improved when the Kinbombi water starts being used,” he said.