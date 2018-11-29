ALERT: Cooloola Cove bushfire heading into Toolara Forestry

OUR HEROES: File photo of a fire. A bushfire has broken out at Cooloola Cove and is headed into the Toolara forestry.

OUR HEROES: File photo of a fire. A bushfire has broken out at Cooloola Cove and is headed into the Toolara forestry. QFES

A BUSHFIRE is burning at Cooloola Cove and heading into the Toolara Forestry

Fires across the state at 1pm today. Rural Fire

Residents are urged to keep up to date and decide what actions they will take if the situation changes.

As at 3.30pm, the bushfire is travelling from Rainbow Beach Road in a westerly direction into the Toolara State Forest.

People in the area will be affected by smoke, which will reduce visibility and air quality.

Properties are not under direct threat at this time. Call Triple Zero (000) immediately if you believe you or your property is under threat.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

. Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

. If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

. If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

. Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

. If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

. Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

. Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

. Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.

. Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

. Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.

KEEP UP TO DATE BY:

. Following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandRescueService) and Twitter (@QldFES)

. Staying tuned to your local radio station. Find your local ABC radio station at https://radio.abc.net.au/help/offline and your local commercial radio station at http://www.commercialradio.com.au/find-a-station/queensland;

. Visiting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map