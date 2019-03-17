$299 Aldi item sells out in 10 seconds

The robot vacuum - which usually retails for around $600 - was selling at the red hot price of $299. Picture: Supplied. Source: Aldi

The robot vacuum - which usually retails for around $600 - was selling at the red hot price of $299.

Aldi has done it again - causing chaos this morning with a $299 robot vacuum that sold out in just 10 seconds.

The German supermarket teamed up with Ecovacs Robotics' to offer a DEEBOT OZMO 610 as a Special Buy item, slashing its usual price tag in half.

But getting your hands on one wasn't easy, with shoppers taking to social media to reveal that in some stores across Australia, the clever cleaning gadget had sold out in just 10 seconds.

One lucky customer shared a photo of her prized robo-vac on Instagram, revealing how she'd managed to score one of the highly sought-after items.

"Lined up at 8am in the rain for this baby," she wrote. "They were gone within 10 seconds."

Another delighted shopper revealed they were "excited to test this baby out" after queuing first thing this morning.

The unit returns to its charging dock after about 1.5 hours of continuous use.

However, Tammy from Aldi Lovers Australia told news.com.au that the frenzy left many people disappointed as well as empty-handed.

"Stores sold out within minutes and I'm hearing from my followers that some only had maybe 7 - 10 of them in stock.

"I'm currently trying to find out what stores still have any in stock as I'm being inundated by people asking."

The reason for the hysteria was because the machine not only vacuums it mops too.

It can also be fully controlled from anywhere via the app and follow specific cleaning instructions, such as only mop the kitchen.

While Aldi were selling the item for $299, it usually retails around the $600 mark - meaning there were big savings to be had.

Fans were happy to line up outside stores for "this baby."

Shoppers who were lucky enough to nab a unit took to social media to share their excitement.

It's not the first time the bargain supermarket has caused chaos with its special deals.

In January, the store's infamous $199 rocking chair returned, selling out in just 30 seconds.

The $199 rocking chair has become something of a cult product ever since it launched as part of the retailer's "Special Buys" range in July 2017, causing stores to introduce a ticketing system to avoid a frenzy.