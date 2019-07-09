Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ALDI GENERIC Pic Chris Pavlich 22/06/2004
ALDI GENERIC Pic Chris Pavlich 22/06/2004
Crime

Aldi store evacuated over bomb fears

9th Jul 2019 4:03 PM

THE bomb squad has swept through a suburban Aldi store in Melbourne's southeast, deeming it safe after a suspicious package was earlier located.

Workers and shoppers were evacuated from the store at Cranbourne, 43kms from the Melbourne CBD, shortly before 12.30pm, the Cranbourne Leader reports.

The Bomb Response Unit was called in and a robot was sent into the store to look around before the area was declared safe.

Local businesses were reportedly impacted by the scare. Staff were told to stay indoors while police attended and an exclusion zone was set up around nearby streets.

Police said there was no threat to public safety.

More Stories

aldi bomb bomb threat evacuation

Top Stories

    Construction company collapses as hidden heartache revealed

    premium_icon Construction company collapses as hidden heartache revealed

    Breaking The hidden pain behind a Coast construction company's collapse has been revealed.

    Brave Gympie teen 64 steps closer to his dream

    premium_icon Brave Gympie teen 64 steps closer to his dream

    News 'We usually need to take his wheelchair with us...'

    • 9th Jul 2019 3:14 PM
    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    REVEALED: Gympie region's most loved hairdresser 2019

    premium_icon REVEALED: Gympie region's most loved hairdresser 2019

    News We put a call out last week to find the region's best hairdresser