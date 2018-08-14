ALDI reveal completion date for Gympie store car park

ALDI has given an update on the progress of expansions at its Gympie store, naming October as the projected completion date for the extended carpark outside the store.

A spokeswoman for ALDI Australia confirmed the most recent planning date.

Cul-de-sac on Excelsior Road near Aldi supermarket and McDonalds restaurant, Gympie. Photo Patrick Woods / Gympie Times Patrick Woods

MORE ALDI COVERAGE

"While minor variables caused delays to our initial timeline, we look forward to finalising this project in the coming months,” a spokeswoman said.

"In February, we refurbished Aldi Gympie with our new store format to offer local residents an even better shopping experience.”

GYMPIE TIMES EXCLUSIVE: Popular Gympie business makes major announcement

The current parking facility attracted debate in June when shoppers voiced their displeasure at receiving fines for parking illegally outside the store.

A "serious near-miss” involving a man on a motorised scooter and a delivery truck last October prompted progress on expansion plans.

"We have no other expansion plans for the store at this stage,” the spokeswoman said.