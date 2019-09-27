Aldi lovers rejoice! There's a hot Scandi furniture deal

This Aldi couch is available next week.

Ah Aldi, you've done it again!

The discount supermarket chain has announced its next round of Special Buys that features a range of seriously chic furniture pieces at a bargain price.

A standout from the range is a two-seater couch that comes in two designs and is priced for a very affordable $249.

The Scandi-style design comes in either a charcoal grey or tan faux leather (which to be honest, looks exactly like the real thing) with rubber wood legs in black.

Despite its compact size, the couch looks comfy enough for bingeing hours of Netflix on thanks to its extra side cushions.

What. A. Bargain.

Making it a true bargain, the couch comes with a one-year warranty, with Aldi advising shoppers to get in quick as stock is limited.

The bulky item can be collected directly from your nearest Aldi store, however the supermarket chain recommends bringing a friend to help you bring the couch home with you.

This sleek side table is $69.99.

These two side tables are just $29.99.

For those looking to overhaul their living area completely, the Special Buys range also includes a co-ordinating entertainment unit for $249, a set of two side tables for $29.99, coffee table for $69.99 and a console side table for $69.99.

Aldi is also selling a grey patterned rug for $99.99 and a matching hall runner rug for $69.99.

This isn't Aldi's first foray into furniture. Just last month, it sold another stylish couch that converted into a sofa bed for just $299.

This rug is perfectly priced for a spring room update.

Costing around half the price of other sofa beds, Aldi's version had a solid wood frame and legs with durable fabric upholstery.

It also included two bolster cushions with removable covers and a simple click-clack mechanism to turn it from a sofa into a bed.

Back in January a $199 rocking chair caused a shopper frenzy, with people lining up all over the country to try and get their hands on one.

The chic chair, favoured by mums, previously sold out in less than a minute when it first hit stores last year.

The $199 rocking chair has become something of a cult product ever since it launched as part of the retailer's Special Buys range in July 2017.

Aldi's furniture special buys hits stores next Wednesday