Aldi Gympie reveals purpose behind its ongoing earthworks

The ongoing earthworks underneath the Gympie Aldi supermarket are almost complete. Troy Jegers

MOTORISTS entering Gympie from the south on the Bruce Highway have been intrigued since completion of the extended Aldi car park about ongoing earthworks beneath the car park.

Aldi confirmed this week those works were the final stage of the project and centred around underground storm water pipes being relocated to make way for a new Green Wall and entry statement that will welcome visitors to Gympie.

"The recent expansion of the car park has been embraced by customers seeking a convenient and easy shopping experience,” an Aldi spokesman said.

"We therefore have no plans for further extensions.”