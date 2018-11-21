Menu
ALMOST COMPLETE: Aerial footage of Aldi's carpark in Gympie is expected to be complete by next month.
ALMOST COMPLETE: Aerial footage of Aldi's carpark in Gympie is expected to be complete by next month. Philippe Coquerand
Aldi expansion means 40 new spaces, 10m high

Philippe Coquerand
21st Nov 2018 12:00 AM
PARKING at Aldi supermarket will be easier once construction of the new carpark is finished next month.

The single level carpark is 10m off the ground at its highest point and is expected to be completed by early December.

It will open up 40 additional spaces and include bollards in "no parking” areas, and a one-way system in one section.

An Aldi spokeswoman said the store underwent a "comprehensive refurbishment” earlier this year.

"While minor variables caused delays to our initial timeline, we look forward to finalising this project in the coming months,” she said.

"In February, we refurbished Aldi Gympie with our new store format to offer local residents an even better shopping experience.”

Aldi carparking attracted attention in June when shoppers voiced their displeasure at receiving fines for parking illegally outside the store.

Gympie Times

