News

Aldi does it again: Inflatable spas selling cheap

Matty Holdsworth
by
29th Oct 2018 5:00 PM

ALDI have added inflatable spas to its speciality items, just in time for the scorching summer months.

The discount supermarket giant will help families keep cool with the blow-up item included in its summer specials range.

It's one way to relax with a drink in comfort.

The spa, capable of seating six adults, is available for $499, significantly cheaper than the usually $1000+ items.

It heats to a maximum of 40C, and can be blown up quickly and easily using a pump.

 

Its inflated size is 1.96m x 60cm and it has 87 air jets.

And with two handles it is lightweight and portable before it is filled with water.

The spas are only available while stocks last.

Aldi's next special starts on November 3, which includes inflatable kayaks and surfboards.

Last year Aldi released utlra-cheap stand-up paddleboards which proved popular.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

