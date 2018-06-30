Aldi colleague remembers happy, smiling Bryce
GYMPIE Aldi employees have rallied in support of the family of young Gympie man Bryce Brunjes-Kilshaw by holding a barbecue fundraiser in his memory.
Bryce and his mate Sam Bourke died in a horror car crash at Curra two weeks ago today.
Aldi store manager Tom Sturme said Bryce, who had been a trainee store manager at Aldi, was always smiling and the 'life of the party'.
"Whenever you came to work he always had a smile on his face and he made the day worth it,” he said.
"You knew you were having a good day if he came in, he was a ripper of a bloke.”
Tom said it had been tough but the community had come together and shown their support.
"We are all a big family around here, it has hit us pretty hard,” he said.
"We are doing a bit of fundraising to put a memorial together for him and any little bit helps. There is not much more you can do than support the family and raise funds.
"It is awesome to see the community coming together for such a good cause. People have been donating without buying anything.”
The barbecue will be running all day at Gympie's Aldi store.
Locals are urged to come down and show their support.