Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TERRIBLE LOSS: Bryce Brunjes-Kilshaw died in a terrible crash two weeks ago today.
TERRIBLE LOSS: Bryce Brunjes-Kilshaw died in a terrible crash two weeks ago today. Facebook
News

Aldi colleague remembers happy, smiling Bryce

Rebecca Singh
by
30th Jun 2018 11:28 AM

GYMPIE Aldi employees have rallied in support of the family of young Gympie man Bryce Brunjes-Kilshaw by holding a barbecue fundraiser in his memory.

Bryce and his mate Sam Bourke died in a horror car crash at Curra two weeks ago today.

Gympie Aldi employees holding a barbecue fundraiser in memory of Bryce.
Gympie Aldi employees holding a barbecue fundraiser in memory of Bryce. Bec Singh

Aldi store manager Tom Sturme said Bryce, who had been a trainee store manager at Aldi, was always smiling and the 'life of the party'.

"Whenever you came to work he always had a smile on his face and he made the day worth it,” he said.

"You knew you were having a good day if he came in, he was a ripper of a bloke.”

Bryce Brunjes-Kilshaw and Sam Bourke were two great mates who both died in a horror crash two weeks ago.
Bryce Brunjes-Kilshaw and Sam Bourke were two great mates who both died in a horror crash two weeks ago. Facebook

Tom said it had been tough but the community had come together and shown their support.

"We are all a big family around here, it has hit us pretty hard,” he said.

"We are doing a bit of fundraising to put a memorial together for him and any little bit helps. There is not much more you can do than support the family and raise funds.

TERRIBLE LOSS: Bryce Brunjes-Kilshaw was killed at Curra two weeks ago today.
TERRIBLE LOSS: Bryce Brunjes-Kilshaw was killed at Curra two weeks ago today. Facebook

"It is awesome to see the community coming together for such a good cause. People have been donating without buying anything.”

The barbecue will be running all day at Gympie's Aldi store.

Locals are urged to come down and show their support.

GOOD MATES: Bryce Brunjes-Kilshaw and Sam Bourke
GOOD MATES: Bryce Brunjes-Kilshaw and Sam Bourke Facebook
gympie community gympie crashes gympie fatals whatson
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    The MP who is making our region a serious political force

    premium_icon The MP who is making our region a serious political force

    News First it was the banking royal commission, now our Wide Bay MP wants justice for dairy farmers

    Put more in your pocket this financial year

    premium_icon Put more in your pocket this financial year

    Money THERE’S no better time to set yourself up than a new financial year.

    MEMORIES ARE MADE OF THIS: Cheapest funnest Gympie holidays

    MEMORIES ARE MADE OF THIS: Cheapest funnest Gympie holidays

    News A budget holiday close to home might just be the time of your life

    How Gympie brewed the first 'XXXX' beer

    premium_icon How Gympie brewed the first 'XXXX' beer

    News The true story of the Gympie brewers who taught Brisbane to spell.

    Local Partners