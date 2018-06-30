Aldi colleague remembers happy, smiling Bryce

GYMPIE Aldi employees have rallied in support of the family of young Gympie man Bryce Brunjes-Kilshaw by holding a barbecue fundraiser in his memory.

Bryce and his mate Sam Bourke died in a horror car crash at Curra two weeks ago today.

Gympie Aldi employees holding a barbecue fundraiser in memory of Bryce. Bec Singh

Aldi store manager Tom Sturme said Bryce, who had been a trainee store manager at Aldi, was always smiling and the 'life of the party'.

"Whenever you came to work he always had a smile on his face and he made the day worth it,” he said.

"You knew you were having a good day if he came in, he was a ripper of a bloke.”

Bryce Brunjes-Kilshaw and Sam Bourke were two great mates who both died in a horror crash two weeks ago. Facebook

Tom said it had been tough but the community had come together and shown their support.

"We are all a big family around here, it has hit us pretty hard,” he said.

"We are doing a bit of fundraising to put a memorial together for him and any little bit helps. There is not much more you can do than support the family and raise funds.

TERRIBLE LOSS: Bryce Brunjes-Kilshaw was killed at Curra two weeks ago today. Facebook

"It is awesome to see the community coming together for such a good cause. People have been donating without buying anything.”

The barbecue will be running all day at Gympie's Aldi store.

Locals are urged to come down and show their support.