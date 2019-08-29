Aldi brings back sell-out vacuum

There's nothing more exciting than when a popular Aldi item you missed out on, returns.

Which is why social media is currently alight with sheer joy at the moment after the latest catalogue dropped.

In it was a nifty gadget that is sure to sellout fast, with it flying off the shelves in just 10 seconds earlier this year.

So if you missed out on Aldi's robot vacuum last time, you're in luck.

The DEEBOT OZMO 610, which caused chaos when it was first stocked in March, is hitting shelves again next week - and people are already buzzing.

People are seriously excited about the return of this Aldi item. Picture: Instagram / Aldi Lovers

The smart vacuum is part of Aldi's infamous Special Buys deals, which are on sale every Wednesday and Saturday.

And it costs just $299 - half its usual price - and features some seriously slick features.

As well as being able to vacuum and mop floors, it has "anti-collision sensors" that keep it from banging into walls and furniture.

The robo-vac goes back to its charging station when it's low on battery.

It features a max mode for larger messes that has twice the normal vacuum suction power and can even return itself to the charging dock when it is low on battery.

Best of all, vacuuming and mopping can be scheduled through the DEEBOT's app and it can also be programmed by remote control.

But those looking to pick up the discounted vacuum need to get into store quickly, with plenty of shoppers leaving Aldi empty-handed when it was part of the store's Special Buys in March.

At the time Tammy from Aldi Lovers Australia told news.com.au the frenzy left many people disappointed.

"Stores sold out within minutes and I'm hearing from my followers that some only had maybe 7 - 10 of them in stock."

But those lucky enough to score one of the bargain appliances shared their purchases on social media.

One customer shared a photo of her prized robo-vac on Instagram, revealing how she'd managed to score one of the highly sought-after items.

"Lined up at 8am in the rain for this baby," she wrote. "They were gone within 10 seconds."

Another delighted shopper revealed they were "excited to test this baby out" after queuing first thing this morning.

This Aldi Thermomix dupe has also sparked plenty of excitement.

The robo vacuum isn't the only Aldi Special Buys product shoppers are going crazy for, with news a $299 Thermomix dupe was hitting the store next week sparking an online frenzy.

The Mistral Thermo Cooker is an absolute steal for time poor cooks and in contrast the Thermomix TM6 - which has 20 functions including being able to slow cook meat and knead dough - retails for $2269.

Aldi's version comes with a two litre stainless steel bowl, 800 watt motor and 1000 watt heating power as well as 10 different speeds.

A steamer unit, chopping blade, mixing tool and recipe book are also included.

"3 year warranty is good! Better than Thermomix!" one person wrote on Facebook while another added: "I own this (Aldi version of Thermomix) and it is awesome!"

The robot vacuum will be available in Aldi's Special Buys next Wednesday