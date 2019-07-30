Aldi beats supermarket giants in customer satisfaction

AUSSIE shoppers have thrown their support behind Aldi, with the German supermarket giant emerging as consumers' favourite store.

The no-frills retailer beat out four other supermarkets to win Canstar Blue's Most Satisfied Customers Award - the fifth time in six years it's taken out the top spot.

Thousands of shoppers rated Aldi superior or on-par with the other stores when it came to food quality and value for money, but in other categories, it fell short.

Among the other award contenders were IGA, Coles, Woolworths, and South Australia-based Foodland.

The final star ratings were formed after Canstar asked almost 3,000 shoppers about their shopping experiences at the respective retailers.

IGA took second place, followed by Coles, Woolworths and Foodland.

However, there were still areas customers identified where Aldi could improve. It received just three stars for customer service, the same rating as Coles and Woolworths. IGA got the best score for that category with five stars.

Aldi also fell one star short of a perfect rating in the store layout and presentation, and variety of products categories.

"Coles and Woolworths have made their respective 'Down Down' and 'Cheap Cheap' slogans far less prominent in recent years, while ALDI continues to differentiate itself on price, but at the same time promotes its products as being 'good different'," Canstar said in a statement.

The German supermarket chain attributed its success to it's low-cost, high-quality products, adding its investment into improving fresh produce had been recognised by consumers.

"To have Australia's most satisfied supermarket customers for another year running is a remarkable achievement. Our aim is to always exceed the expectations of our shoppers and we have worked very hard over the past year to bring our customers not only great value products but the freshest fruit, vegetables and meat possible," Aldi Australia's managing director of corporate buying, Oliver Bongardt said.

"The reason why Australians choose to shop with us remains the same. We are the leader on price, continuing to save shoppers money while offering the highest quality products. It is a proud moment for us to be recognised for these efforts."

The news comes after Aldi rejected the idea of introducing a line of mini collectables despite proving popular at Coles and Woolworths.

"We are very focused on anything that adds cost and complexity that could jeopardise our business model and how we're able to provide our prices," Aldi's customer service and communications director, Adrian Christie told Nine Newspapers.

"We like to stick to our knitting."