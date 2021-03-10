Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Clifford Heading was “very regretful” after stealing alcohol from the Phoenix Hotel BWS.
Clifford Heading was “very regretful” after stealing alcohol from the Phoenix Hotel BWS.
Crime

Alcoholic in need of a drink stole goon from Gympie bottle-o

Kristen Camp
10th Mar 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

In a desperate endeavour to get his alcohol fix, a Gympie man has faced court for stealing two items from the Phoenix Hotel BWS.

Clifford Benjamin Heading, 29, pleaded guilty to the offence in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday, saying he was “very regretful for that day”.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell said Heading went to the BWS at 4:30pm on January 21, where he took a cask of wine and a bottle of Coke totalling $18.10 and left without paying.

When police questioned him, Heading agreed he had stolen the items, saying he was an alcoholic and “needed to have a drink at that time”.

“I’m going to seek some help for my problem,” Heading said.

Magistrate Callaghan fined him $250 and didn’t record a conviction.

More Stories

gympie alcoholic gympie court gympie crime gympie stealing
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why Gympie drivers are among most dangerous in Wide Bay

        Premium Content Why Gympie drivers are among most dangerous in Wide Bay

        News Police have called for an end to “reckless” behaviour behind the wheel following a horror start to Queensland’s 2021 road toll – and Gympie drivers are not helping the...

        REVEALED: Gympie's 10 most haunted places

        Premium Content REVEALED: Gympie's 10 most haunted places

        News Gympie has its fair share of paranormal activity all year round.

        Men fight for life at crash scene, bus driver hailed hero

        Premium Content Men fight for life at crash scene, bus driver hailed hero

        News UNFOLDING STORY: A Gympie bus driver has been praised for her heroic efforts to...

        FOR THE KIDS: Quest to find Australia's spelling champ

        FOR THE KIDS: Quest to find Australia's spelling champ

        Education PM Scott Morrison encourages kids to join the 2021 Spelling Bee