Alcoholic in need of a drink stole goon from Gympie bottle-o

Clifford Heading was “very regretful” after stealing alcohol from the Phoenix Hotel BWS.

Clifford Heading was “very regretful” after stealing alcohol from the Phoenix Hotel BWS.

In a desperate endeavour to get his alcohol fix, a Gympie man has faced court for stealing two items from the Phoenix Hotel BWS.

Clifford Benjamin Heading, 29, pleaded guilty to the offence in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday, saying he was “very regretful for that day”.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS:

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell said Heading went to the BWS at 4:30pm on January 21, where he took a cask of wine and a bottle of Coke totalling $18.10 and left without paying.

When police questioned him, Heading agreed he had stolen the items, saying he was an alcoholic and “needed to have a drink at that time”.

“I’m going to seek some help for my problem,” Heading said.

Magistrate Callaghan fined him $250 and didn’t record a conviction.