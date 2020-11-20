Alcoholic DV abuser walks from court after violent attack

A 50-year-old man has walked from court despite repeated domestic violence attacks on his victim.

A GYMPIE region man who violated a domestic violence order by throwing his victim to the floor on one occasion and throwing scotch whiskey all over her on another has narrowly avoided jail.

The 50-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, contravened a protection order made against him on three occasions between June and October at Amamoor, the Gympie Magistrates Court heard this week.

The court heard the man had an argument with his victim when the first breach took place at her residence on June 29, which ended with him throwing her to the ground and causing her injury.

On July 4 another argument ensued and resulted in the man pouring whiskey all over the victim, as well as picking up a wine glass and smashing it.

The man breached the order again on October 4 by again going to the victim’s residence and knocking on the door.

Prosecuting Sergeant Lisa Manns told the court the man had previously been in court for physically assaulting the victim and had found himself in court again for the three further breaches.

Sgt Manns submitted a six to nine-month jail term would be appropriate for the man, with a period of that time to be actually served in custody.

The man’s lawyer said his client had struggles with alcohol and asked for his immediate release on parole so he could address his issues.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said the latest two physical attacks had occurred after the man had been in prison for punching the same victim in the face.

“You just don’t care about orders of the court, it seems to me. You ignore them. The bottle is no excuse,” Mr Callaghan told him.

Mr Callaghan gave the man a head sentence of nine months’ jail, but granted his immediate release on parole.