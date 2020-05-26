Alcohol sales plummet post-panic buying

An ABA report suggests Australians have been drinking less during lockdown as liquor suppliers’ sales decline.

SEVERAL Gympie bottle shops say aside from earlier panic buying, they have not seen large increases in customers or sales, as a new report suggests Australians are drinking less overall during lockdown.

While announcing the release of a report into the impact of COVID-19 on the drinks industry, Alcoholic Beverages Australia CEO Andrew Wilsmore said despite initial “panic buying” in March, alcohol sales have dropped.

“April has been the worst month on record for sales of beer, wine and spirits, consistent with ABS data showing consumption has fallen during the COVID-19 crisis,” he said.

“This has clearly translated into Australians drinking less overall.”

Charlie’s Hotel owner Scott Davy said in early March the bottle shop experienced panic buyers and saw sales jump about 50 per cent for a week.

“Since then it’s probably back to normal figures, on average it might be up 15-20 per cent,” he said.

Charlie’s Hotel owner Scott Davy (left) said the store experienced panic buyers in early March, but the rush has since declined.





He attributes the slight jump to some customers having more money to spend thanks to Jobseeker or JobKeeper payments, but said sales had dropped off at Easter for the last four weeks.

“Easter is usually the second busiest week of the year.”

Thirsty Camel Mount Pleasant manager Lea Funston said their sales and customer numbers haven’t changed.

“For the first couple of weeks people panicked, but now it’s steady and back to normal.”

Australia’s largest liquor suppliers have reported dramatic decreases in sales according to the ABA.

Rainbow Beach Bottleshop retail manager Linda Coleman said aside from early panic buying, their sales had dramatically decreased due to their usual reliance on tourists, but she expected sales to pick up as restrictions are eased.

“We knew that the total loss of trade from pubs, bars, clubs, and restaurants was never going to be made up for by a brief, small surge in panic buying during the week people were concerned bottle shops would also close,” the ABA’s Mr Wilsmore said in his announcement.