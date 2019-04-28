Menu
A man who threatened a neighbour with a knife, for no reason he could recall, has been given suspended jail.
A man who threatened a neighbour with a knife, for no reason he could recall, has been given suspended jail.
Alcohol, memory loss and the knife he pulled on a neighbour

28th Apr 2019 5:43 PM
A COOINDA Street man who pulled a knife on his neighbour was sentenced to two months jail, suspended for six months, when he appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court last week.

The court was told the man, Lindsay Austin Carter, threatened another man, 86, with a 20cm knife on September 23.

The court was told Carter was a disability support pensioner with a support worker.

He had reduced his alcohol content from "a litre a day” to "four to six mid-strength beers.”

On September 23 last year he had confronted the other man, waved the knife in the air and told the man he was going to stab him in the neck.

Police said officers had found Carter severely intoxicated.

He told them he had the knife because he feared "people with drugs” and felt a need to protect himself.

His history indicated he had "an issue with alcohol,” he said.

His solicitor told the court he had issues with both alcohol and memory, could not recall theincident and normally got along with the neighbour he threatened.

"He was preparing vegetables for a meal and went outside to retrieve his cigarettes and the incident occurred,” the solicitor said.

He was on probation a public nuisance offence, the court noted.

Carter was jailed for two months, suspended for six months.

