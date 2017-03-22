Alcohol fueled violence leads to venue ban

MESSAGE RECEIVED: A Kybong man faces a charge linked to a phone text message, while another has been barred from all licensed venues in the Gympie area.

Hospitality ban

A YOUNG Gympie hospitality worker has been banned from all but one liquor outlet in the Gympie Post Code area, after a night of drunken violence in Mary St on March 5.

With one exception, Matthew-Shayne Henry, 28, is banned until June 20 from attending licensed venues from Goomboorian to the Mary Valley, Widgee, Theebine and Gunalda.

The exception is his place of work, a Gympie motel where he also lives.

"I'm not a drinker or a party-er,” Henry told Gympie Magistrates Court, but added that he had been celebrating on March 5.

Henry pleaded guilty to committing a public nuisance near licensed premises and to breaching a short-term ban on attending CBD venues.

Magistrate M Baldwin sentenced him a month's jail, suspended for six months, extended the banning order and fined him $440.

The court was told police had temporarily banned him from licensed premises after finding him being restrained by three hotel security guards, after he had been refused re-admission.

Later he was seen trying to enter another nightclub, in breach of the ban.

Bail objection

A KYBONG man charged with extortion between May 3 and 10 last year, has been granted bail in Gympie Magistrates Court, despite police objections.

Brett David Peters, 58, was released on bail to appear in the court again on May 8, when he will also face other charges.

Magistrate M Baldwin said Peters had been faithful to pre-existing bail conditions and was only accused of sending a text message saying "Pay the money back when you can.”