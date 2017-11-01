Albert Ladies take the green by storm

THE Albert Ladies Bowls Team is riding high on the back of a series of wins and good performances in local competitions.

Albert Ladies Bowls selector and treasurer Janelle Walker said the team show great skill on the run of the performances.

"We have had a very successful year,” Walker said.

"We have the largest club in our division, but by other regions we are only very small.

"We need 12 players to play in the pennants each week, which sometimes can be a mission to have that many people available.

"Our ladies are very committed to the Albert Bowls Club, and each and everyone has a part to play to keep the club going.”

Albert played in the Division pennants which takes in teams from: Kandanga, Pomona, Tin Can Bay, Gympie/Sunshine.

The pennants were played over five weeks each Monday at respective clubs.

Two games are played with three teams of four. After each game teams are allocated points for the game.

After this the winner is the Division Champions for the Gympie Division.

"Next you go on to play the winner of the Wide Bay Division, which is teams from Hervey Bay and Maryborough,” Walker explained.

"When we won this game against Urangan, we are classed as the District Winners of the Wide Bay/Gympie District.”

The next step was to play the winner from the Sunshine Coast District, who then becomes the Zone winner.

"In this game we played Kawana. We did not win this game,” Walker said.

The Albert team of Janelle Walker, Kris Gerick, Valda Robertson & Coleen Dobson also won the District Champ of Champ Fours.

"We played similar format,” Walker said.

"We won the Albert Bowls club fours, went to Maryborough and played Maryborough in the district fours and then went on to play Kawana in the Zone playoffs.

"Once again we lost the last game to Kawana.”

Janelle Walker and Merryl Christensen have recently represented the Club in the District Sides.

"This is over four days of bowling, this year it was held on the Gold Coast. After three gruelling days of bowls we were positioned to play in Division 4,” Walker said.

"We won this section.”

Walker said all championships start first off in the new year and the competitors take the opportunity to play as often as they can.

"We play club fours, triples, pairs and singles. After all the championships are finished we start the pennants in July/August,” she said.

”Our ladies travel a lot to other clubs in our division, district and outside clubs.

”We take teams to other clubs as we are rewarded with them returning to play in our special trophy days.”