Albanese named as next Labor leader

ANTHONY Albanese has been elected leader of the Labor Party unopposed, in the wake of the Opposition's stunning election defeat.

Bill Shorten announced he would not stay on in the role, leaving a field of contenders to sound out support from their colleagues.

Shadow Treasurer Chris Bowen was encouraged to run by Mr Shorten and the party's federal president Wayne Swan.

But he bowed out last week, leaving Mr Albanese, a member of the party's left faction and the veteran MP for Grayndler in Sydney, as the final candidate standing.

Mr Albanese took to Twitter this morning to share the news, saying he was "honoured".

"Thank you to members of caucus, rank and file members and affiliates for your support," Mr Albanese wrote. "Together we can return our great Party to government in three years time."

Honoured to be elected 21st Leader of @AustralianLabor. Thank you to members of caucus, rank and file members and affiliates for your support.



Together we can return our great Party to government in three years time.



I’ll be holding a media conference at noon. — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) May 27, 2019

Clare O'Neil yesterday announced she would not run for deputy leader, leaving Richard Marles as the only formal contender.

That position will be decided when Labor's caucus convenes in Canberra later this week.

The Australian reports Mr Shorten will receive a frontbench position while Queensland rising star Jim Chalmers will take on Treasury.

More to come