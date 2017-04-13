Alarming facts on child safety in Gympie

A review of Child Safety Services has found staff may have broken laws and fallen short of professional standards.

Laws broken, says Premier Palaszczuk

QUEENSLAND Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says a review of Child Safety Services has found staff may have broken laws and fallen short of professional standards.

Ms Palaszczuk said an internal review of the system behind the death of Mason Jet Lee has found alarming problems in the conduct of some staff.

"The internal systems and practice review by Child Safety Services found that a number of staff involved in Mason Lee's case may have breached legislation, standards, codes and procedures.

Investigations go on

THE Premier says "12 child safety officers have been referred to their department's ethical standards unit, and four have been stood down pending the results of (further) investigations.”

RELATED

Part one: Govt accused of failing Gympie's endangered kids

Part two: Child system broken, flawed, corrupt

Part four: Services not up to scratch, victims suffer all their lives

Changes promised

QUEENSLAND Child Safety Minister Shannon Fentiman has promised big changes in the state's child protection system.

"We are rebuilding the child protection system with an additional 24 child safety workers, including 12 specialists who will be based in major hospitals to respond immediately to the concerns of doctors,” she said.

'Fundamental flaws'

ONE of Queensland's best known fighters for justice for disadvantaged people is Sisters Inside founder Debbie Kilroy.

She says Queensland's Child Protection system is a corrupt structure which exploits those it is supposed to protect.

She says it is the start of a pipeline that pumps children into the juvenile justice system and then into adult jails.

She says the government should spend less on taking people's children away and more on supporting families whose only fault is that they are poor.

Also a big problem is most of them are Aboriginal or Islander.

Big money promised in system repair package

THE Premier and Ms Fentiman have announced a $40.8 million package to repair a broken child protection system.

Gympie suffers

OPPOSITION Shadow Child Safety Minister Ros Bates says Gympie suffers its share of the statewide problem, with nearly half its 60-day child welfare assessments from last October not done on time and only one in five of its urgent 10-day cases investigated on time.