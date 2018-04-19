ALARMING: 1 in 4 pregnant women in Gympie still light up

Smoking while you are pregnant is bad for your baby's health.

MATERNAL smoking rates are declining across the Wide Bay, but more than 25% of young mothers in the Gympie region still smoke while pregnant.

This is more than twice the national rate of maternal smoking.

A program to stop expectant Gympie region mothers from smoking appears to have worked, with three quarters of young mums now reporting that they don't smoke while pregnant.

The release of the latest data by the AIHW shows that maternal smoking rates are falling across the region, with the Sunshine Coast hinterland showing the biggest improvement, leaving only 10% of young mums there who smoike while pregnant.

In the Gympie region, 25% of women still smoke when pregnant.

Dr Peter Dobson, board chair for Central Queensland, Wide Bay, Sunshine Coast PHN said there was

no safe level of smoking, whether during pregnancy or at any other stage of life.

"The overwhelming number of mothers in our region are doing the best thing by their children and are

choosing not to smoke during pregnancy however we are still behind the national average,” Dr Dobson

said.

Across the whole PHN region, almost 84% of women are choosing not to smoke during pregnancy

compared to the national average of 89% of women across Australia.

The data released by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare showed that the percentage of

women who chose not to smoke during pregnancy had risen by almost 1% between 2012-14 and 2013-

15.

Dr Dobson said that Buderim had the highest percentage of non-smoking mothers in the region with

almost 94% of mothers choosing not to smoke.

"The largest single change in the Sunshine Coast area can be seen on the Sunshine Coast Hinterland,

with an additional 1.7% of mothers reporting not smoking. Bringing the total to almost 90%.

"Even in areas with high rates of maternal smoking we can see that downward trend is continuing as

more mothers choose not to smoke during pregnancy.

"The data shows that in the Gympie area over three quarters of women do not smoke while they are

pregnant.

"One of the programs we fund in Gympie has had a great success with young mothers accessing pre

and post-natal support.

"There were a number of women who entered the program, and had been smoking throughout their

pregnancy. Community Action Youth Services, has done a great job supporting these women and

encouraging them to successfully quit smoking,” Dr Dobson said.

"By choosing not to smoke you have a significantly lower risk of developing a number of chronic

diseases including diabetes or heart failure and if you're an expectant mother you can protect your child

from serious effects both before and after birth.

"Smoking during pregnancy has a direct impact on your child. Your choice can either protect or place

your child at significantly greater risk of being born premature or below a healthy weight.

"The evidence shows that infants who are raised in a smoke free environment are significantly less

likely to develop asthma, childhood cancers or die due to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome or cot death.

"You can access free smoking support either through your local GP or 13 QUIT. The simple process of

asking for help can provide you with access to free tailored support and the tools you need to quit,” Dr

Dobson said.