Alarm raised over explosion, smoke in Gympie centre

Emergency crews investigate the scene of an electrical fault on Duke St yesterday morning.

A LOUD bang and the smell of smoke prompted a staff evacuation this morning in the Gympie Child Safety Service Centre.

Fire crews reported the control panel on the air conditioning unit had short-circuited at about 10.30am, producing an explosion heard throughout the office.

Manager Paul Garrahy said all staff were evacuated immediately, and about five minutes later smoke was flowing through the air duct system and into the centre.

"There was a bang, which indicated an air conditioner failure," Mr Garrahy said.

Staff were able to briefly re-enter the building to collect property once fire crews and police deemed the scene safe.

Mr Garrahy said the staff would likely spend the rest of the day completing field work.