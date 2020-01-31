Alanis adds Australian arena shows

Canadian pop superstar Alanis Morissette has extended her Australian visit to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her historic Jagged Little Pill album in April, booking arena concerts in Sydney and Melbourne.

Morissette will perform at Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena on April 11 and Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena on April 15.

General tickets go on sale on February 7.

Morissette has booked arena gigs in Sydney and Melbourne. Picture: Supplied

But Morissette won't just be celebrating her past musical glories, with the 45-year-old chart-topper releasing new single Reasons I Drink ahead of the release of her first album in eight years, Such Pretty Forks In The Road on May 1.

That new record has been co-produced by two Australian women, award-winning Australian hit maker Alex Hope and acclaimed producer and engineer Catherine Marks.

Hope has worked extensively with Troye Sivan, Selena Gomez and Tegan and Sara while Marks has helmed recordings for The Wombats, Alex Lahey and the Amazons.

Morissette announced she would perform Jagged Little Pill at the annual Bluesfest in Byron Bay two weeks ago, fuelling her Australian fans to demand more shows.

She became one of the biggest pop superstars in the world - we are talking Adele level - when the album was propelled to the top of the charts in 1995.

The first single, the brutal break-up song You Oughta Know, exploded on radio and video shows thanks to its explicit lyrics and the intrigue as to the identity of the ex-boyfriend who inspired it.

It was widely speculated the song was about Full House actor Dave Coulier who Morissette dated in the early 1990s.

Alanis became a global pop phenomenon in 1995. Picture: Supplied

Other men proposed as the man who broke her heart included famed ice hockey player Mike Peluso, Friends star Matt LeBlanc, who had appeared in the video for her 1991 single Walk Away, and producer Leslie Howe, who worked on her first two records released in her Canadian homeland.

But the singer has always refused to confirm the identity of the man she caustically hated to "bug in the middle of dinner".

"I am curious why anyone would want to take credit; have they actually listened to it?" she told News Corp when the album turned 20.

Morissette scored rave reviews for her 2018 shows in Australia. Picture: Sam Tabone/WireImage

Jagged Little Pill continues to enjoy meme-worthy relevancy courtesy of the album's biggest hit Ironic.

Grammar police have argued for 25 years that the situations depicted in the lyrics, "rain on your wedding day" or "a free ride when you've already paid" are not, in fact, ironic.

"I didn't even think that song was going to make the record! I didn't want to put Ironic on it but everyone (at the label) was so excited about that song," she said.

Jagged Little Pill, which is one of the biggest selling albums in pop history with more than 33 million copies sold since its release, also inspired a stage adaptation in the US which hit Broadway late last year after debuting in Cambridge in 2018.

Morissette was back on stage performing her own shows in December just a few months after giving birth to her son Winter in August.

Morissette joins the Crowded House, Dave Matthews Band, Lenny Kravitz, Patti Smith, Guy Sebastian, John Butler, the Cat Empire, George Benson and more at Bluesfest next Easter.

In addition to general tickets on sale from February 7, there will be a fan pre-sale on February 4 and My Live Nation/My Ticketek pre-sale from February 5 via alanis.com and livenation.com.au