Airport users petition council with 700 signatures

THE Muster may have come and gone, but Gympie Regional Council is still singing 'dem airport blues.

They have tried to offload management of the aerodrome, willingly admitting that while they are good at some things, running airports is not one of them.

In order to appease the residents living near the airport who were protesting loudly and often about the low flying, hovering helicopters, the proposed master plan leans distinctly in favour of those civilians, banning hovering and proposing a raft of other changes that have set the cat among the pigeons.

Airport users are crying blue murder.

Residents presented a petition of more than 200 signatures to the council in May, but this morning the disgruntled airport users will present a petition of about 700 signatures to council CEO Bernard Smith.

Jobs and investments of hundreds of thousands of dollars could be at risk.

The director of Beckers Helicopters today implores residents to "send a strong message to council in terms of stepping back from this economically and socially dangerous precedent”.

Public submissions on the plan close at 5pm, Friday, September 8.