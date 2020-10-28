Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Airport strip-search scandal worsens

by Jade Gailberger
28th Oct 2020 9:20 AM

 

Eighteen women on a Qatar flight from Doha to Sydney were subjected to "grossly disturbing" physical examinations.

Foreign Affairs Minister Marise Payne gave the updated figure during a Senate estimates hearing on Wednesday.

Senator Payne also revealed that passengers on 10 aircraft in Doha that day were subjected to the search, after a premature baby was found in a bathroom at the airport.

A Department of Foreign Affairs official, who was among women affected but not searched, was the first to raise the alarm with Australian authorities shortly after the incident occurred on October 2.

Officials are seeking to clarify the number of Australia women that were physically examined.

Senator Payne on Monday said it was a "grossly disturbing, offensive, concerning set of events".

"We have made our views very clear to the Qatari authorities on this matter," she said.

Labor Senator Penny Wong grilled the minister over her communication with Qatari authorities, including her counterpart.

 

Originally published as Airport strip-search scandal worsens

More Stories

aviation doha genital search qatar airways sydney travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Gympie Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Gympie Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

        More severe storms on the way

        Premium Content More severe storms on the way

        Weather More wild weather on the way after severe storms batter southeast

        Fast and furious: Gympie’s most brazen police chases

        Premium Content Fast and furious: Gympie’s most brazen police chases

        News From a man who got bogged trying to escape police, to a man whose two-year crime...

        Should politicians take a leaf out of New Zealand’s book?

        Premium Content Should politicians take a leaf out of New Zealand’s book?

        News GYMPIE STATE ELECTION: Candidates reveal if they think there is something to be...