Airport plan shows real understanding of its potential

CONGRATULATIONS to Gympie Regional Council and to Rehbein Airport Consulting on their Gympie Aerodrome Master Plan and Feasibility Study.

There have been a number of attempts in the past to develop a plan for the future of the airport but none have gained any momentum.

The current council and staff have shown a real understanding for the potential of the airport and the surrounding properties that form the Airport Precinct.

(Regarding Mr Becker's comments on August 29): Hundreds of jobs and tens of millions of dollars? Who is he trying to kid?

On the other hand ,Mr Becker vastly underestimates the amount of noise and annoyance that his activities bring to the nearby Gympie airport residents and any property in his flight path.

Of the 21 responses to the draft Preliminary Airport Plans, 14 requested that council put a ban on helicopter flight training. This was not just from land owners but from fixed wing and glider pilots.

It should also be noted that 80% of the tenants at the airport live outside the Gympie region. It would appear that Gympie rate payers are in the main supporting southern users including commercial tenants.

Council has been in discussions with an adjoining land owner for over 10 years about the development of an air park at the Gympie airport. Additionally, this land owner's family has owned land adjoining the airport for the last 110 years. That is some 60 years before the airport was built.

The air park development, which already has council approval, is a fantastic opportunity for bringing new people to live, work and play in the Gympie region. It will add many more rateable properties as well as runway access fees to council, new houses and hangars to be built, all an injection into the local economy.

To me this is of far greater value to the Gympie region than the distress caused by helicopter pilot training activities.

This master plan is welcomed and gives certainty and direction to all concerned.

Paul Medway,

Kybong