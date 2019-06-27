Airport joins elite list after being named awards finalist

The Gold Coast Airport has been recognised at the Australian HR awards as a finalist.

The Gold Coast Airport has been recognised at the Australian HR awards as a finalist. Yvonne Gardiner

THE Gold Cast Airport has been named a finalist in this year's Australian HR Awards.

The airport joins an an elite list of some of the nation's biggest and most well-known companies and is the only airport included on the finalist list this year.

Queensland Airports Chief Financial Officer Amelia Evans said she was delighted the company had been selected as a finalist for the Team of the year (under 1000 employees) category.

"Everything we do is about ensuring we do our best to meet our team's needs through relevant and meaningful initiatives. This will, in turn, benefit the whole business," she said.

"We focus on talent and development programs that enable our employees to step up in line with our strategic priorities, something that is exciting at this point in time when we are embarking on major capital development programs at Gold Coast and Townsville airports.

"Now, more than ever, we need to ensure we have the right team with the right capabilities in place and are meeting their needs through innovative and meaningful initiatives and policies."

Ms Evans congratulated the company's people and culture team and said the team had met the criteria for the category through the strategic creation and implementation of a wide range of initiatives - constantly creating a better workplace at QAL.

"With a highly engaged workforce comprising a multitude of diversity including four generations, the P&C team are focussed on enhancing the capability of our teams who want and need different things," she said.

"There is a direct link to factors like employee retention and attraction rates by being an employer of choice."

Ms Evans said she was particularly pleased considering it was the first time the company had entered the awards.

The winners of each category in the Australian HR Awards 2019 will be announced at a gala ceremony at The Star Event Centre in Sydney on September 6.