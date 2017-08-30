Airport campaign goes to councillors

WITH the count now at 750 signatures, Gympie airport business representatives yesterday took their concerns to the top levels of the airport's owner, Gympie Regional Council.

"We have about 750; 500 people who've signed online and about 240 people signed (the paper petition) at the Gympie Airport Open Day,” airport business operator Paul McKeown said yesterday.

With him was helicopter operator Mike Becker.

Their petition yesterday entered the council's official process, which provides for it and a council staff report to be presented to councillors in the next few weeks.

Mr Becker, executive director of Becker Helicopters, said airport business operators were concerned at proposed new changes to airport regulations.

Mr McKeown, of Recreational Flying Company, said he hoped the petition could be dealt with by councillors this week, but accepted advice that

it must now be subject

to standard council processes.

Difficulties over airport management have become a long story, when a previous council, tired of constant criticism from its airport tenants, set about privatising its management of the facility.

Councillors acknowledged that they were probably, as one said, "not very good at running airports”.

But the prospect of rent rises following privatisation led to new concerns among tenants, who were not happy about that scenario either.

Mr McKeown said the new changes, aimed at resolving safety and other issues, had been put forward without consultation.

But a council spokeswoman said the planning process was open to public consultation.