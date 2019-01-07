AIRLIFT: Women hit by falling boulder west of Gympie

AIRLIFT: A woman required urgent air transport to hospital after being hit by a 100kg boulder near Booubyjan at the weekend.

AIRLIFT: A woman required urgent air transport to hospital after being hit by a 100kg boulder near Booubyjan at the weekend. Contributed

The Sunshine Coast-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter aeromedical team flew to the aid of a woman, hit by a falling boulder, in the Gympie region over the weekend

A spokeswoman for the rescue service said the woman and her sister were climbing a steep hill on a private property, when the accident happened.

The sister, who was further ahead up the slope, dislodged a boulder that was estimated to weigh approximately 100kg.

Both women were injured in the incident, which was attended by both land and air ambulance services.

A Queensland Ambulance service spokesman said the incident occurred on private property near Booubyjan about 4.43pm Saturday.

The shifting boulder knocked the first woman off her feet and rolled over her, causing serious injuries, the LifeFlight spokeswoman said.

The one downhill appeared to have been more seriously hurt and suffered chest and abdominal injuries.

She travelled in a stable condition but was later airlifted to Sunshine Coast University Hospital by the RACQ LifeFlight service, the spokeswoman said..

The woman, aged in her forties, was transported by the land ambulance to a clear area on the property, where the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter landed just after 6.30pm.

She was assessed and treated by a critical care doctor, before being airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital, suffering a suspected fracture and possible chest injuries.

Her sister was transported by Queenslnad Ambulance Service to another hospital, suffering a suspected broken limb, she said..