Aircraft drop 250,000 litres of water on Fraser blaze

It comes as the island was closed to further visitors on Friday due to the severity of the bushfire.

On Saturday, in the span of two and a half hours, three Fireboss fixed-wing aircraft fought the fire, dropping 3000 litres on the flames every five minutes.

On Sunday, those remaining on the island were being told to stay informed, with two fronts burning about 5km north of Kingfisher Bay Resort and 2km west of Cathedrals on Fraser.

There was no current threat to property, but smoke was affecting the area.

The blaze, believed to have been started by an illegal campfire, continues to burn across 72,000 hectares, or 42 per cent of the island.

On Friday, 900 campers were on the island who will be allowed to stay if they wish, however, extensions to their current bookings will not be available.

Barge services will continue to operate to allow essential services to access the island, and to allow campers and residents to leave.

Bookings from tomorrow and onwards will be cancelled until further notice, and campers will be notified with refunds provided.