Airbnb offers free housing to people displaced by fires

NEW SOUTH WALES and Queensland residents impacted by the devastating bushfires can seek free temporary housing in more than 350 Airbnb listings being provided as part of Airbnb's Open Homes Program.

The Program recruits hosts who are willing and able to offer up housing to displaced residents, as well as emergency service personnel deployed to fight the bushfires.

Airbnb Hosts within the affected areas have the ability to opt into listing their homes, offering much needed accommodation, free of charge.

Airbnb's Head of Public Policy for Australia Derek Nolan said since Open Homes was activated on Saturday, more than 300 hosts have offered their space and there is accommodation available in areas including Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie, Ballina and the Gold Coast.

"Airbnb's Open Homes Program connects those in need of housing, with temporary accommodation offered by local hosts who are opening their homes for free," Mr Nolan said.

"We encourage hosts with homes in the area to consider opening their homes to those in need and for those requiring a place to stay to take advantage of the program."

The Open Homes Program is currently available to November 23. Visit: ww.airbnb.com/austbushfires19.

About Open Homes:

The Open Homes concept began organically back in 2012 in the wake of Hurricane Sandy and has since grown into a global disaster response initiative that makes it easy for Airbnb hosts to provide space for people in need when disasters strike. Since then over 25,000 people have found temporary housing thanks to hosts on Open Homes.

Whether it's newlyweds who lost their home in a wildfire, a cancer patient who needs to be closer to specialty care, or a family fleeing conflict in their home country-Open Homes lets hosts offer their space for free to people going through a difficult time.