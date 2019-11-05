Air New Zealand to deliver one-stop flights to New York

Runners in the New York City Marathon on November 3. Air New Zealand’s planned non-stop Auckland to New York starting next October would from April, 2021, allow Sunshine Coast residents to fly one-stop from home to the iconic city.

ONE-STOP flights from the Sunshine Coast to New York will be possible from 2021.

Air New Zealand has announced it will introduce a non-stop Auckland-New York route from next October.

Sunshine Coast residents will be able to link with the connection from the start of Air New Zealand's 2021 seasonal flights to Maroochydore in April.

An Air New Zealand flight arriving in Maroochydore. The Sunshine Coast's seasonal service to Auckland would be able to connect three-days a week to direct Auckland to New York connections from April, 2021.

Sunshine Coast Airport chief executive Andrew Brodie said New York was an iconic destination, which many people have on their bucket list.

He said the new Air New Zealand service offered a fantastic connection for holiday-makers, business travellers and exporters from our region.

"The New York addition will be Air New Zealand's sixth non-stop destination into the US, adding to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, Honolulu and Chicago, offering Sunshine Coast residents exciting travel opportunities from their local airport without having to battle the Bruce Highway to Brisbane," Mr Brodie said.

"The returning flights from Auckland will also provide a convenient connection for even more North American visitors to experience all the Sunshine Coast region has to offer, providing a significant boost to the local tourism industry."

Visit Sunshine Coast chief executive Simon Latchford said the new route would further open up the Sunshine Coast to its fastest growing visitor market.

"America is the Sunshine Coast's fastest growing international market, recording 29.1 per cent growth in the last financial year," said Mr Latchford.

"It is also one of the highest yielding, with Americans staying longer and spending more than many other inbound markets.

"With our national attractions and the high profile of local personalities such as the Irwin family really resonating in the American market, the greater accessibility to the Sunshine Coast could see the USA market grow even more strongly once the new services become established."

Air New Zealand will fly its latest configuration Boeing 787-9 aircraft between Auckland and Newark Liberty International Airport three times a week, year-round.