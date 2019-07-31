Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Air host’s bizarre stunt baffles passengers

by Alexandra Deabler, Fox News
31st Jul 2019 10:49 AM

 

Maybe that's why passengers have to gate check their bags - the overhead compartments are filled with flight attendants.

A recent Southwest Airlines flight from Nashville to Philadelphia began on an odd note when a passenger spotted a flight attendant inside the plane's overhead compartment.

According to a short video taken by passenger Veronica Lloyd, who was heading back home to Pennsylvania, the attendant can be seen resting on her side and stomach, with her feet hanging out of the compartment. While passengers are boarding, the airline employee rolls over on her stomach and seems to start talking, though the video cuts off.

The flight attendant was filmed hiding in the overheard luggage compartment.
The flight attendant was filmed hiding in the overheard luggage compartment.

Lloyd told Fox News she was "perplexed" by the woman's actions and notes she was in the overhead bin "for a solid 10 minutes".

"It was very interesting," Lloyd dished. "I think she was doing it to try and be funny and make the passengers laugh."

A recent Southwest flight from Nashville to Philadelphia began on an odd note when a passenger spotted a flight attendant laying down in the plane’s overhead compartment.
A recent Southwest flight from Nashville to Philadelphia began on an odd note when a passenger spotted a flight attendant laying down in the plane’s overhead compartment.

Lloyd said when the woman came down from the bin she was very nice for the remainder of the flight.

Southwest said in a statement to Fox News that its employees are known for their sense of humour.

"Southwest employees are known for demonstrating their sense of humour and unique personalities. In this instance, one of our flight attendants attempted to have a brief moment of fun with customers during boarding.

"Of course, this is not our normal procedure, and Southwest crews always maintain safety as their top priority."

This article originally appeared on Fox News and has been republished with permission

More Stories

Show More
air host airline jobs travel viral

Top Stories

    39 Gympie roads to be upgraded, repaired in the next 14 days

    premium_icon 39 Gympie roads to be upgraded, repaired in the next 14 days

    News Council plan to upgrade 21 roads in next fortnight

    Accused Bruce Hwy carjacker, amputee, wakes to 26 charges

    premium_icon Accused Bruce Hwy carjacker, amputee, wakes to 26 charges

    Crime Dylan Matthew Hammond, 23, awake and facing court

    Dangerous Gympie driver re-offended on parole release date

    premium_icon Dangerous Gympie driver re-offended on parole release date

    News The 22-year-old faced court again this week on 16 charges.

    VOTE NOW: One of these agents will be Gympie's best realtor

    premium_icon VOTE NOW: One of these agents will be Gympie's best realtor

    News Voting is only open for a short time to decide Gympie's best agent