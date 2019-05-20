AICM RockSkool ready to unearth next big talent

Caitlyn Shadbolt started her career at the AICM - now the Institute is looking for the next big thing.

Caitlyn Shadbolt started her career at the AICM - now the Institute is looking for the next big thing. Contributed

BANDS across the Gympie region and beyond have an exciting new opportunity to battle it out for supremacy at the AICM RockSkool Band Showdown 2019, with registrations now open.

Band Showdown coordinator Ande Foster said yesterday the event was the first of its kind for the AICM, and would showcase the depth of talent in all genres of music.

"We know this region is bursting with talent and we're really excited to present this opportunity for bands across all music genres in both Open and High School Age categories to come together to show us what they've got'.

AICM'S Real Steel at the 2017 Gympie Muster.

"Along with winner and runner-up prizes in our two main categories, the bands from each category most suitable for the Muster will win exciting Gympie Music Muster performance opportunities; and the band with the best original song will win a recording session with Soundhive in the AICM recording studio'.

Country music star and Gympie AICM product Caitlyn Shadbolt in the News Corp studio ahead of CMC Rocks. Tara Croser

Other prizes include live video recording, publicity session with artist promoter EM Media and Events, guitar lessons with Navigator Music, music store vouchers/prizes and band coaching lessons.

Lee T-Bone Turner is one of the judges of the showdown. Contributed

Judges will be Gympie Muster program coordinator Emily Murphy, council venues and events unit manager Luke Harriman, and professional music industry trainer and songwriter, Lee T-Bone Turner.

The live music comp will take place at the AICM Building in Channon St, with heats in July and August, and a grand final on August 10.

For information head to the AICM RockSkool Band Showdown Facebook page, phone 5481 2355 or email info@aicm.org.au