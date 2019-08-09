Menu
MUSIC SUCCESS: Band Showdown co-ordinator Ande Foster with student Tom Logan at the Gympie Flexible Learning Centre yesterday. Tom will also be helping with the set-up at the AICM this Saturday afternoon.
AICM RockSkool Band Showdown is on tomorrow

EIGHT BANDS from across the Gympie region and beyond will battle for supremacy at the Australian Institute of Country Music (AICM) RockSkool Band Showdown tomorrow (Saturday) afternoon.

Krashendo, Caramel, Mr Percival, North Arm Rock Band, Malia Stirling Band, Aspy Jones, Blank Canvas and Led Angels have all made the exciting grand final list, vying to be the winner and to get the chance to perform at the upcoming Gympie Music Muster.

Band Showdown co-ordinator Ande Foster said the event was a family friendly fun rock vibe which would showcase the talent of emerging musicians.

"I am pumped.

"I am so excited to see these bands take the stage on Saturday,” Mr Foster said.

"It's been a long time in organising this event, so the anticipation has been building for a while.

"The way the competition has panned out - we have bands going head to head against similar bands.”

Mr Foster said he was looking forward to seeing the musical talent shine on stage.

"It's an exciting line up including two primary school bands, two secondary school bands, and four open aged bands in a variety of genres. Doors open at 2pm and you will want to get ready before the first act hits the stage, as the quality of this competition is amazing,” he said.

Judges will be Gympie Muster program co-ordinator Emily Murphy, council venues and events unit manager Luke Harriman, and professional music industry trainer and songwriter, Lee T-Bone Turner.

The best performance of both the school-aged and open-aged categories will receive an expert guitar lesson from Clyde Schipke, band coaching from Ande Foster, Phil's Publicity package from EM Media and Events and a Live Video and breakthrough performance through Gympie Regional Council Events.

The most original band in each category will receive a single track produced by Rockskool at the AICM Bunker Studio.

The most suitable for Muster category will receive a performance slot at the next Gympie Muster.

The RockSkool Bank Showdown will be held at the AICM in Channon St this Saturday from 2-7pm.

For information head to the AICM RockSkool Band Showdown Facebook page, phone 5481 2355 or email info@aicm.org.au

