Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rugby League

AIC rugby league schedule for this weekend

by Kyle Pollard
24th Aug 2019 7:45 AM

 

After a week off the AIC rugby league competition returns today with Iona College hosting at their Wynnum campus.

And we will again be livestreaming the action from three games starting from midday.

Check out the full schedule below and click the media player above to see some of the highlights from the last match we covered, between Marist Ashgrove and St Lauries.

AIC RUGBY LEAGUE ROUND 4 GAMES

*Iona College v St Patrick's College Shorncliffe

*St Laurence's College v Padua College

*St Edmund's College v Marist College Ashgrove

Bye: Villanova College

FULL SCHEDULE

8.30am: Year 5

9.30am: Year 6

10.30am: Year 7

11.30am: Year 8

12.30am: Year 9 (Livestream: Iona College v St Pat's)

1.30pm: Year 10 (Livestream: Iona College v St Pat's)

2.40pm: Open (Livestream: Iona College v St Pat's)

More Stories

aic livestream rugby league schedule

Top Stories

    LADIES: Honey Badger ready to party hearty at the Muster

    premium_icon LADIES: Honey Badger ready to party hearty at the Muster

    News NICK "Honey Badger” Cummins has been to a few musters in the past but nothing compares to the Gympie Music Muster.

    WINNER CROWNED: Down to the wire for Gympie's Top Coach

    premium_icon WINNER CROWNED: Down to the wire for Gympie's Top Coach

    News Find out who took the crown as Gympie's Top Coach 2019.

    Gympie police issue warning after thieves rob 18 parked cars

    premium_icon Gympie police issue warning after thieves rob 18 parked cars

    News The thefts have mostly occurred in car parks or on the street

    The gun Gympie Cats teams hungry for finals footy

    premium_icon The gun Gympie Cats teams hungry for finals footy

    News 'We will have to use the size of the Gympie ground to our advantage'