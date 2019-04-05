Agriculture Minister calls animal activists 'subhuman'

FOR THE FARMERS: David Littleproud has called out extreme animal activists as un-Australian and subhuman.

AMID fears that more than 100 animal activists are coming to storm feedlots and properties in the region on Monday, the Agriculture Minister has labelled them "un-Australian, sub-human, abhorrent and nothing more that an immoral organisation".

Aussie Farms activism group is believed to be staging a day of action on Monday, with Maranoa cattle industry a possible target.

MP David Littleproud said if he and 100 of his friends stormed a house in Brisbane taking photos, there would be police there in minutes, where they would be handcuffed, tasered, taken away and he expects no different for activists.

"These are people's homes, where children live and they should be protected by the QPS as they would in Brisbane, there should be no difference with a farm in Roma, Gympie or Warwick," he said.

"I'm calling on the Queensland Police Service and the Queensland Government to step up and protect our farmers and throw these activists off people's properties."

Local grazier Rob Loughnan said he wouldn't be thrilled about any animal welfare activists coming onto his property.

"Particularly at the moment, the cattle aren't in the best of condition, nor are the graziers," he said.

Over 100 animal activists invading Lemontree feedlot and dairy at Millmerran on Queensland's Darling Downs.

"Not that we would want the activists to be out here at any time, but now would not be the time, the cattle are struggling and the activists would be more likely to pick up on that."

Mr Loughnan said he believed the best thing to do was to ignore the activists, and call the police if things escalated.

"Graziers are so concerned with the welfare of their animals, that you would think they'd all be on the same side," he said.

"It's ironic, but it's their (the activists') gripe, they're not fussy about the people the pick on, nor do whey care about what they do in the process.

"There's a lot of ignorance out there, and I don't know too many people this side of the Great Dividing Range who are against the cattle industry, it's the backbone of this region.

"I wouldn't be surprised if these people from the cities were trying to stir something up for the Greens or either of the two major parties ahead of the election."

In the event the protesters headed to Roma Saleyards, manager Paul Klar said there wasn't much that could be done seeing as it was public property.

"I haven't heard of anything, and the reality is we won't know about anything until they do show up," Mr Klar said.

"The saleyards are public, there are certain areas there that they can access regardless, and the only way they can be asked to leave is if they impact on the process of the sales, and then all we can do is call the police.

"We'll just deal with it when and if they show up."

In a statement, Queensland Police Service acknowledged the right for people to engage in "lawful protest activity" but also said landholders and businesses had rights too.

The advice warns landholders' response to protesters must be in proportion to the threat they're facing - and explains how to assess it. The full document is available at https://mypolice.qld.gov.au /southwest/files/2019/04/ Protest-Considerations.pdf