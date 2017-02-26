Agent: Mary Valley in 'happy place' after Imbil mega auction

Auctioneer Gordon Macdonald (left) with Ron Jeffery front the crowd in preparation to start Ron Jeffery's record largest auction.

IMBIL real estate agent Ron Jeffery believes the Mary Valley has hit its "happy place” after his 10 property auction secured two sales and negotiations over three others.

Properties in Kandanga ($445,000) and Imbil ($350,000) sold on the night, while others - including a projected million dollar property at Amamoor - could potentially be sold in the next few weeks.

Overall, Mr Jeffery said he was happy with the auction's results.

"If I can put 10 properties to the market and I can get a 50% clearance rate within six weeks of putting them to the market, then I think the Mary Valley market is a healthy market,” he said.

"I think we're in our happy place now.”

Ron Jeffery. Scott Kovacevic

While the 20% clearance rate from the night is below what Mr Jeffery said one would expect to see in Brisbane or the Sunshine Coast, the interest leading up to the auction has left him feeling confident.

More than 50 people turned out to Imbil's one2one cafe for the auction, and Mr Jeffery said attendees were there for a range of reasons: from curious Valley residents, to prospective market hopefuls and future vendors.

There were also several who registered interest but were restricted by circumstances.

READ MORE: Mary Valley to host 10 property mega auction

"There were a number of people at the auction who could not bid because they have conditions that you can't bid at auction.

"If you need to buy a property subject to the sale of yours then obviously you can't bid.”

While more sales were always good, Mr Jeffery was very happy with the turnout, which gave an indication of the health of the Mary Valley's property market.

"The market is a good market for both buyer and seller.

"There's a heightened level of buyer activity, and there's certainly a lot more private sales that happened in the last 12 months than happened in the preceding four or five years.

"I was very happy to see so many people attend,” he said.

"Whether they came as an interested buyer or they came as an interested spectator, I think it was a good event for everybody.”