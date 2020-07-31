Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Elderly woman in glasses thoughtfully looking out the window.
Elderly woman in glasses thoughtfully looking out the window.
Health

Aged care staff isolating over COVID fears

by Thomas Morgan
31st Jul 2020 1:31 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The operator of a Brisbane nursing home has confirmed two staff members are in isolation awaiting results of COVID-19 testing, after being linked to a confirmed case.

It is believed that the women dined with a man at the Madtongsan IV Korean restaurant in Sunnybank on July 23 works at the facility.

The male diner was today confirmed as a positive case.

The restaurant has been linked to a woman who tested positive for coronavirus earlier this week after having returned to Queensland after travelling to Melbourne and Sydney.

Bolton Clarke Aged Care facility in Pinjarra Hills confirmed the staff members had last worked on Tuesday, July 28.

"Both took immediate action to undergo testing and self-isolate when they became aware they had been at one of the restaurants identified in health alerts," Bolton Clarke chief operating officer David Swain said.

Residents of the facility on Brisbane's westside were now confined to their rooms on the advice of Queensland Health.

"We are further increasing our protection measures with all staff wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) and following strict designated areas of care," Mr Swain said.

"We are actively monitoring our residents' health and wellbeing and will continue to work with Queensland Health to reduce any potential risk," he said.

 

Families of residents who had questions were urged to call Bolton Clarke on 1300 22 11 22.

Originally published as Aged care staff isolating over COVID fears

More Stories

aged care aged care home coronavirus covid-19

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young people will make or break Queensland’s pandemic fate

        premium_icon Young people will make or break Queensland’s pandemic fate

        News When two COVID-19 positive teenagers have been on the loose in South East Queensland for eight days, that makes for a huge challenge for contact tracers.

        Roundabout to be built at deadly Wide Bay intersection

        premium_icon Roundabout to be built at deadly Wide Bay intersection

        News Tenders have been called to build a new roundabout as part of the $14m Bruce...

        300 per cent spike: Chaos in Qld as virus panic sets in

        premium_icon 300 per cent spike: Chaos in Qld as virus panic sets in

        News 300 per cent spike in COVID-19 testing after new cases revealed

        Coast truckie stranded on road for three months

        premium_icon Coast truckie stranded on road for three months

        Travel ‘The way things are set up with permits, not many of us can go home’