Aged care residents stay connected with $3K COVID donation

The Gympie Freemasons present Cooinda Aged Care with computer tablets to help them catch up with local news. (Back, fromleft) Leon Pethick, Peter Green and staff members, and (front) Ian Gordon, secretary of the Gympie & District Masonic fundraising committee, Neil Dobso, committee vice president, and Jill Hyett, CEO of Cooinda Aged Care.

GYMPIE Freemasons have banded together to donate more than $3000 worth of tablets for Cooinda Aged Care residents wanting to stay connected with the outside world through the COVID-19 crisis.

Cooinda benefited from the COVID-19 Emergency Community Grant controlled by Hand Heart Pocket, the Charity of Freemasons Queensland, and received 10 Lenovo electronic devices this week.

Gympie and District Masonic Fundraising Committee secretary Ian Gordon said the local Freemasons were proud to have secured the funding.

“We wanted to help where help was most needed, and it was clear to us that (Cooinda) had some challenges ahead, which we could alleviate if we secured this funding for them,” Mr Gordon said.

“The Gympie Times had gone digital and they couldn’t get in touch with their families too easily, so we thought we’d give them some tablets.”

Hand Heart Pocket chief executive officer Gary Mark said the charity was focused on assisting its existing charity partners and working with Freemason Lodges to increase support at a grassroots level during the coronavirus pandemic.

“So far, Hand Heart Pocket has provided over $760,000 in COVID-19 emergency support and Grassroots Community Grants to charities across Queensland during the pandemic,” Mr Mark said.

“Cooinda Aged Care Centre … provide essential services for the region, and we are glad we could provide this extra support at a time when they needed it the most.”

The committee represents nine local Freemason Lodges in the region and nominated Community Action and Cooinda for two grants, with the two receiving $10,000 and $3300 respectively.

For more information about Hand Heart Pocket visit www.handheartpocket.org.au.