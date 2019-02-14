State forced to defend text to Fardon victim

Attorney-General Yvette D'Ath has risen to explain the text message her office sent to Robert John Fardon's victim, Sharon Tomlinson warning of the consequences she could face if she breached the suppression order initially placed on his release.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk had asked her to explain the circumstances of the message following questions from the Opposition.

Ms D'Ath said Ms Tomlinson was advised verbally as it was a requirement of the court and then asked is she would like it in writing as well.

Sharon Tomlinson, a survivor of Robert Fardon, following his release from supervision. Picture: Steve Pohlner/AAP

"It was the court that imposed the suppression order. It was not at the request of the government or an application of the Government," Ms D'Ath told the House.

Ms D'Ath said the government requested permission to share the information with the victims in light of the order.

"Doing so, it was a requirement of the court to inform people of the court's continuing suppression order and the operation of contempt of court if it is breached.

"She (Ms Tomlinson) was verbally advised after we sought permission from the court of the decision of the court in the Fardon matter and of the suppression order and, as required by the court, advised what the consequences would be if there was a breach of that suppression order.

"It was entirely appropriate for those court orders to be followed."

Ms D'Ath said it would have been irresponsible not to have informed Ms Tomlinson of the consequences of breaching the order.

"That is the context of that text message. It was not to cause harm or in any way threaten a victim of Robert Fardon," she told the House.