AFTERMATH: 72km/h winds uproot trees as storms smash Burnett

STORMS: These trees were uprooted during this afternoon’s storm between Kingaroy and Maidenwell. Gusts of up to 72km/h were recorded.

THE SOUTH BURNETT has been hammered by massive wind gusts that have brought down trees as storm raced through the region.

After a week of sweltering temperatures, storms began building about midday and "rapidly" became dangerous.

Trees have been uprooted after a cell moved through the region, bringing wind gusts of up to 72km/h in Kingaroy.

While the worst of the cells have moved out the of South Burnett region, a warning remains in place into the evening.

BOM warns severe thunderstorms are likely to produce damaging winds, large hailstones and heavy rainfall that may lead to flash flooding over the next several hours in parts of the Central Highlands and Coalfields, Wide Bay and Burnett, Darling Downs and Granite Belt and Southeast Coast districts.

Storm warning qld December 7, 2020.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advises that people should:

* Move your car under cover or away from trees.

* Secure loose outdoor items.

* Never drive, walk or ride through flood waters. If it's flooded, forget it.

* Seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees.

* Avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm.

* Beware of fallen trees and powerlines.

* For emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500.

The next warning is due to be issued by 7:15pm.