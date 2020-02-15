Menu
RIVER PADDLE: Minor flood waters inundated the River Walk along the Mary River near Kidd Bridge.
News

After the flood, Gympie celebrates its close call

Arthur Gorrie
15th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
GYMPIE road and river conditions are rapidly returning to normal as rivers and creeks swiftly carry away the flood waters that fell from the sky this week.

But more rain is forecast for the coming week, the Bureau of Meteorology warns.

Yesterday, however, fast flowing but falling rivers and creek showed flood conditions draining away.

ROADS RE-OPEN: Roads are re-opening across Gympie region, but more rain is on the way.
Extreme rain in recent days accounted for much of the month’s rainfall so far, including readings totalling 136.8mm in Gympie and up to 280 at Kenilworth.

Yesterday, the minor flooding which closed roads and bridges across the region began to subside.

KIDD BRIDGE: Fast flowing Mary River rushes under Kidd Bridge.
Of eight roads officially closed on Thursday, only three remained on the list late yesterday.

They were an unnamed road at Glen Echo, Howe Rd at Traveston and Walker Rd, Moy Pocket.

Flood water covers the stairs to The Sands on the Mary River at 6am Friday morning, as water continued to rise. Photo: Frances Klein
Hazardous conditions caused by water over roads was another problem now reported to be rapidly disappearing, with some caution advised on the Maryborough Cooloola Rd.

The Mary River at 6am Friday morning had covered part of the River Walk and was still rising. Photo: Frances Klein
Coondoo Creek, closed as a precaution on Thursday niight, operated normally yesterday, as did Traveston Crossing bridge, which had also been briefly closed.

GYMPIE FLOOD WATCH: The near-flooding Coondoo Creek Bridge on Thursday, February 13, 2020.
A high and fast Mary River inundated the River Walk and The Sands areas, but did little damage, as life returned rapidly to normal.

More rain is forecast for the next week, but falls of between 1mm and 5mm yesterday were easily drained by falling rivers and creeks.

The coming week is forecast to bring possible showers and some sunshine every day, with temperatures between 21C and 32C.

