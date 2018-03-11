After the fire: Gympie's classic stone age

FROM THE ASHES: 216 and 218 Mary St, in 2017.

IN SOME ways, at least architecturally, it may be that the 1881 fire was the best thing to happen to Upper Mary St.

Two of the CBD's most distinguished stone structures symbolised the determined permanence of Gympie business investors.

The two beautiful old buildings stand side by side and helped pioneer the stone architecture of their part of the street.

The Goldsworthy building, on the downhill side, is now the premises of the All About Eyes optometry business.

The uphill structure is the office of Jeffery Cuddihy and Joyce Solicitors.

The Goldsworthy building (as it much later came to be known when occupied by optometrist Peter Goldsworthy), was built in two stages.

After the "great fire” auctioneer Samuel Barton constructed a single story building, finished in October 1885.

Scottish mining secretary and stock broker James Crawford bought it and commissioned leading architect Hugo Du Rietz.

Du Rietz designed the building as it is today, including an eclectic combination of decorative styles.

In addition to the lions' heads on the central pediment and the skyline decorations of emu and kangaroo statues bearing shields, the faces of Scottish poet Robert Burns and novelist Sir Walter Scott feature on keystones of the ground floor entrance and window.

Although Du Rietz became a famous architect, Crawford became well known for altogether less desirable reasons. His high social standing did not survive his arrest for forgery, on the complaint of his brother-in-law. Several prominent citizens posted sureties on his bail and they too, lost their money. Crawford fled to South Africa.

The Tozer building, uphill next door, was built much later on the block, which had been vacant since 1881.